Where is Chandrababu Naidu in Delhi politics?

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu is missing these days in Delhi politics. He is completely ignored in the Presidential election process. Neither the NDA nor the UPA have called him for consultations. Surprisingly, not even Mamatha Benerji invited him for consultations

Love him or hate him, Chandrababu Naidu played a key role in the national politics since 1995. He became the convenor of the United Front and was instrumental in making Deve Gowda and Gujral as the Prime Ministers of the country in mid-nineties.

Naidu also played a key role in the election of scientist A P J Abdula Kalam as the President in early 2000s. He was then the convenor of the BJP-led NDA which was in power with A B Vajpayee as the Prime Minister from 1999 to 2004.

Chandrababu Naidu is known to most of the politicians in the country and has been closely associated with a good number of them. He also has healthy relations with several leaders in national politics.

While it is not acceptable to say that he is the senior most politician in the country, there are leaders like Farooq Abdulla, Sharad Pawar, Mamatha Benerji, Mulayam Singh Yadav and a few others who have better relations with Chandrababu Naidu.

He worked with Congress top leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi just before the 2019 general elections and had played a key role in leading a campaign against Narendra Modi-Amit Shah led BJP.

But surprisingly, today, Chandrababu Naidu is neither consulted nor involved in the national politics by either of the groups.