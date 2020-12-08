Where’s white paper on TTD assets? HC asks AP Govt

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh heard arguments on a petition regarding mismanagement of the assets of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The petitioner’s lawyer complained that there was no transparency in the maintenance and management of movable and immovable properties of the TTD.

The court took notice of the petitioner and asked the AP Government’s advocate as to why it had not provided the white paper on the TTD assets till now. The issue of white paper came up during an earlier hearing. The court asked the Government what had caused the delay in providing details of the assets.

The High Court made it clear to the Government that it was important to put facts on the TTD assets before the public. It was necessary to let the general public, devotees and the donors know about assets of the TTD.

The petitioner told the court that the TTD was not consulting the endowments department on issues regarding the management of the TTD assets. As there was no transparency, the SriVari properties were in danger of falling into the hands of private persons. Nobody has a right to tamper with the TTD properties as they were donated by the devotees who have faith in the God.