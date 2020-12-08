Ram Charan to join Alia Bhatt for RRR

The entire Mega family is celebrating the wedding of Niharika Konidela in a grand manner. The entire family flew to Udaipur last evening and the celebrations are on. Ram Charan took a small break from the shoot of RRR and flew to Udaipur. Alia Bhatt is playing the lead pair beside Ram Charan in the film and she joined the sets of the film recently. Rajamouli is canning the episodes featuring Alia Bhatt alone currently.

Ram Charan will return back to the sets of RRR quickly after he is done with the wedding of Niharika. The shoot of the film will continue on a set in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad for the next two weeks. Rajamouli is also in plans to complete the major portions of Alia Bhatt’s episodes in this schedule. NTR will take a short break during this schedule. RRR’s shoot will shift to Pune soon. The film is expected to release in 2022.