Pawan Kalyan off to Udaipur

The entire Mega family is busy celebrating Niharika Konidela’s wedding. Powerstar Pawan Kalyan who was expected to join the celebrations tomorrow advanced his plans and flew to Udaipur this evening. Pawan took a special flight and was spotted in casuals in the Hyderabad airport. He will join the celebrations this night. A bunch of pictures from the pre-wedding and Sangeet celebrations are already making noise across the internet. Niharika will get married to Chaitanya Jonnalagadda tomorrow night at 7:15 PM.

