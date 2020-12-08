‘Jagananna Bhuhakku’ to cover 17,460 villages: Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy held a review on the Government’s new programme in streamlining the pattadar land records. He named it as ‘Jagananna Bhuhakku’ programme. Once this was fully completed, then the registrations of land sales would be carried out in the villages itself. The registration services would be offered at Grama Secretariats.

The Chief Minister said that the ‘Jagananna Bhuhakku’ survey would cover over 1.26 lakh sq kms of land spread over 17,460 villages. The forest lands were excluded from this. Over 3345.93 sq kms of area would be covered in the cities and towns across the State.

Mr. Jagan Reddy said that the survey would cover over 10 lakh open plots and 40 lakh assignment lands. It includes 90 lakh pattadar passbook holders who are owning 2.26 cr acres.

At the end of the survey, new land titling cards would be issued to the land holders. Each card would carry a unique identification number, extent of area owned by him or her, name, photo, QR code, etc. Digitalised maps would be made available once the survey was completed.