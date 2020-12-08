AP High Court dismisses Govt plea for stay on polls

The High Court of Andhra Pradesh has straightaway dismissed the petition filed by the State Government seeking stay on the local body elections. The Government has asked for stay on the decision taken by State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar.

The High Court made it clear to the Government that the SEC was an autonomous Constitutional institution and it was vested with powers to take independent decisions regarding the elections. As such, the State Election Commission has a right to conduct the elections. It was not proper on the part of the Government to object to that.

Meanwhile, the advocates representing the Election Commission told the court that the decision on conducting the local polls in February only after analysing the emerging Coronavirus situation in the State. The overall threat perception was studied at the state, national and international levels.

The SEC advocates further told the court that it was decided to constantly study the impact of Covid so that all the necessary preventive measures at the time of elections. The High Court agreed with the arguments of the SEC advocates and summarily dismissed the Government’s plea.