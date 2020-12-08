Srikanth’s surprise in Pelli SandaD

Pelli Sandadi has been a game-changer in veteran actor Srikanth’s career. The actor is now not much active in Tollywood these days. His son Roshan is getting re-launched as the lead actor with Pelli SandaD. K Raghavendra Rao will supervise the direction and his associate Gauri will direct the project. As per the ongoing news, Srikanth has been roped in for a crucial role which is like a cameo in Pelli SandaD.

He will be seen in a role that is quite crucial for the film. Srikanth and his son Roshan will be seen in some of the frames in the film. The hunt for the leading lady is currently on and the shoot commences from January next year. The pre-production work of Pelli SandaD reached the final stages. K Raghavendra Rao along with Arka Media Works are the producers.