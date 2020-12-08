Digital deals: A Challenge for Tollywood Filmmakers

After the theatres are shut because of the coronavirus pandemic, the OTT platforms offered staggering deals and released several films of stars on their digital platforms. The digital platforms have changed plans and are strict with their new stands. They are completely against acquiring the streaming rights of small budget films and those that do not feature stars. Amazon and Netflix have been paying the amounts in three installments for the filmmakers.

Some of them delayed the process of paying and the dates of the deals are finalized by the digital platforms. These OTT players are also against closing the deals and they are offering payments through pay per view process. They are also not ready to close the deal without watching the movies. With several new rules imposed, the Tollywood filmmakers are finding it tough to close the digital deals of their upcoming movies. The single screens across Telugu states are expected to resume their operations from next weekend.