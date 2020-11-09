Which Gajapathi will save MANSAS? Sanchaita or Ashok

Ever since the YCP came to power, the North Andhra socio-political scene has been seeing rising political temperatures. The Gajapathi Rajus’ royal family is witnessing the deepest cracks ever seen in recent history. With the backing of Vijay Sai Reddy, MANSAS Chairperson Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju is targetting and undermining all other members of the royal family. Recently, she engaged her own step sister Urmila Gajapati Raju in a bitter feud.

Now, Sanchaita targetted her attack on Ashok Gajapathi Raju. This is in the wake of ‘Save Mansas’ agitation picking up momentum in the North Andhra region. In view of the rising heat, Sanchaita took to Twitter and described the ongoing agitation as a ‘Save Ashok’ campaign. She said that Ashok has started it only to save his dwindling political career in the wake of coming to light of his scams in MANSAS one by one. Sanchaita declared that it was she who was making every effort to save MANSAS but not the TDP or anybody else.

Taking the discourse to a new low, Sanchaita has even called Ashok’s plans as cheap politicking. She went on to level allegations against him. She asked why Ashok did not start ‘Save MANSAS’ agitation when the 150 year old Moti Mahal was razed to the ground. He also kept mum without engaging any lawyer in his capacity as Trust Chairman when Rs 13 Cr worth property of MANSAS fell in the hands of private persons in the form of a court decree.

Sanchaita further said that Ashok gave over 8,000 acres of MANSAS to his followers on lease at a minimal rate of Rs. 500 which was very low compared to market rates. Seeing the bitterness exhibited by her, it seems Sanchaita will take the MANSAS dispute to its logical end sooner than later.

