Rajasekhar recovers from coronavirus

Veteran actor Rajasekhar along with his family are tested positive for coronavirus sometime ago. Though his family recovered completely, Rajasekhar found it tough to recover from the deadly virus. He has been in the Intensive Care Unit and a team of specialized doctors kept a close watch and provided the needed medical aid. Rajasekhar recovered completely from coronavirus and is discharged today from the hospital. His family members released the picture of Rajasekhar from the hospital. His wife Jeevitha is spotted in the click. Rajasekhar will take enough rest and will return back to work once he is fit.

