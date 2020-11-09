Bhalegundi Baalaa from Sreekaram: Folk and Mass beat

Yupp Advert

Sharwanand needs a solid hit to stand in the race. His upcoming movie Sreekaram is gearing up for release next year and is in the final stages of the shoot. The first lyrical song ‘Bhalegundi Baalaa’ is unveiled today and it is a perfect mix of mass and a folk beats. Penchal Das penned and crooned the song and his voice is one of the major highlights of this energetic number. The song is canned across a village backdrop in colorful sets in night mode.

While Sharwanand is spotted in a lungi look, Priyanka Arul Mohan surprised in traditional wear. Mickey J Meyer composes a decent tune for the situation. Bhalegundi Baalaa is a decent number that suits the situation and the sets. Sreekaram is directed by Kishore Reddy and is produced by 14 Reels Plus. Tollywood director Harish Shankar released the single today.