Who is coming for Vakeel Saab pre-release Event?

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab is the first big-ticket film that will release after the attack of the coronavirus pandemic. The film is aimed at April 9th release and the promotional activities kick-started in a grand manner. Keeping his promotional team aside, the film’s producer Dil Raju hired a young team to promote the film aggressively on all the platforms. The film’s director Sriram Venu is personally taking care of the promotional activities and is monitoring the post-production work of Vakeel Saab. A grand pre-release event of Vakeel Saab is planned and it will take place on April 3rd in Police Grounds, Yusufguda.

From the past couple of days, there are speculations that Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan will attend the grand pre-release event as special guests. Several gossip portals carried the news but this is untrue. There would be no special guest for the event and Pawan Kalyan himself would grace the event. The trailer of Vakeel Saab will be out on March 29th. Directed by Sriram Venu, Vakeel Saab is produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor is presenting the prestigious project. All the theatrical and non-theatrical deals are sealed recently.