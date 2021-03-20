RRR targets Jagan, seeks Modi ceiling on cash benefits

For a long time, there have been complaints that the Central Government was not giving considerable funds to the Southern States. There were repeated remarks that greater funds were being given to the Northern States when compared to the Southern States. YCP rebel MP Raghu Rama Raju has now come out with his own explanation for the growing gap in the Central funds in this respect.

Rajugaru has pointed out that the Southern political parties have been increasingly making cash promises to the voters for the sake of winning the elections. In the past, Tamil Nadu used to stand in the first place in this respect. But after Jaganmohan Reddy formed his party, AP also joined this race. As of now, the AP Government was implementing massive welfare and cash benefit programmes that were unmatched and unrivalled in the entire country.

Against this backdrop, RRR wrote a letter to Prime Minister Modi saying that there was a need to put a ceiling on the State Governments’ expenditure on the cash transfer promises. This became necessary considering the fact that the Governments in the Southern States were not hesitating to make massive loans only to spend on their free election promises.

After seeing the successive successes of Jagan Reddy in all elections in AP, RRR seemed to have been clearly shaken and unnerved. He told the Prime Minister that if immediate steps were not taken to control this menace of increased welfare spending, the Centre would run into trouble eventually unable to deal with the huge debts in the respective States.