Who is conducting elections? SEC or High Court

In different cases, the High Court of Andhra Pradesh has asked the State Election Commission to take necessary action to prevent offences and violations in the panchayat elections. But the Government’s lawyers are arguing before the court that the contesting candidates should petition the court if they have any grievances but not the SEC. Thereby, the ruling YCP is reducing all chances for SEC Ramesh Kumar to exercise his powers freely and smartly taking every small issue to the court.

Even the Opposition TDP is approaching the court saying that the SEC is not taking required action against those violating the election code. The overall confusion has set in after the court granted relief Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy from the SEC order not to speak to the media till the closure of the election process.

After the court relief, MLA Jogi Ramesh and then Minister Kodali Nani spoke openly against the SEC. Later, Nani has advised the SEC to withdraw the show cause notice.

Greatly angered at this, Ramesh Kumar has now banned Kodali from speaking to the media and also from addressing any meetings till February 21. With the Government, the ruling YCP, the TDP and everybody going to the High Court on almost all issues, questions are being asked whether who is running the election. The SEC or the court?