Pan Indian test for Tollywood stars in 2021

Several Tollywood actors are keen to expand their market after the filmmakers of neighboring languages kept looking towards Telugu cinema. It was Baahubali that established a solid market for Prabhas in all the Indian languages. All his upcoming movies will get a solid release in all the Indian languages. NTR and Ram Charan are working for RRR and they feel that this could be the best debut for them in Bollywood. SS Rajamouli is leaving no stone unturned for the film and the entire country is waiting eagerly for the release of RRR. To continue the pan Indian trend, Ram Charan and NTR have taken enough care about their upcoming projects.

Allu Arjun has been in touch with Bollywood filmmakers for a pan-Indian film from the past two years and he feels that Pushpa is the right film for his Hindi debut. The film too will release this year. Vijay Devarakonda who got an opportunity wasted with Dear Comrade will continue to test his luck across the neighboring markets with Puri Jagannadh’s Liger. The film will release in September this year. Actors like Manchu Vishnu, Nikhil, Manoj and others too are in plans to release their upcoming projects on a pan Indian scale. 2021 will have several Tollywood stars and youngsters testing their luck in Hindi and other languages like Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.