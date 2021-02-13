Kalyanram’s Agent Vinod

Nandamuri Kalyanram is one actor who is ready to experiment and is all excited to sign films of new genres. The actor is in talks for Tugluq which is expected to roll soon. The latest news coming out says that the youngster signed one more interesting project. Debutant Naveen Medaram impressed Kalyanram with the script of a spy thriller that will be set in 1940s and the film will be high on VFX. Kalyanram plays Agent Vinod, a vintage detective in the film.

The film too is titled Agent Vinod and it would have its official launch very soon. Abhishek Nama will bankroll this project and a couple of huge sets are constructed for the film’s shoot. Kalyanram will be seen in a never seen look in Agent Vinod. After his last movie Entha Manchivaadavuraa tanked at the box-office, Kalyanram is not in a hurry and is waiting to sign interesting projects.