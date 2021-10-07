Who is star campaigner for TRS? Is it KCR or KTR?

The TRS is fighting a bitter political battle with the BJP in the upcoming Huzurabad bypoll scheduled to be held on October 30.

The TRS has submitted a list of its 20 star campaigners to the Election Commission of India (ECI) which includes TRS president and Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao, his son KT Rama Rao and nephew T.Harish Rao and few other ministers, party MLAs, MLCs and other senior leaders.

All the star campaigners except KCR and KTR are already undertaking hectic campaigning in Huzurabad for the past two months.

But KCR and KTR are yet to launch their campaign in Huzurabad.

While KCR campaigned for TRS in Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll in April this year, KTR and Harish Rao skipped.

This time, KCR is expected to skip Huzurabad campaigning because the Election Commission did not give permission for KCR to hold a huge public meeting with thousands of people in Huzurabad citing Covid norms.

The EC made it clear that only 1,000 people will be allowed for public meetings by star campaingers.

KCR reportedly feels that addressing just 1,000 people in a public meeting will not match his stature and therefore he wants to avoid it.

He instead wants KTR to campaign as star campaigner in Huzurabad on his behalf after Dasara.