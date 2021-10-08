Megastar lauds Vaisshnav Tej’s Kondapolam

Sai Tej’s brother Vaisshnav Tej made an impressive debut with Uppena. The actor is all set for the release of his second film Kondapolam that is directed by Krish. This different attempt is releasing in theatres today and Megastar Chiranjeevi watched the film in a private screening last night. Chiranjeevi lauded the efforts of Krish and the unique content the film carried. He said that he was thrilled with the film’s content and the way the message was delivered. Vaisshnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh played the lead roles in Kondapolam.

“Just watched Konda Polam. A beautiful rustic love story with a powerful message. I love how Krish always deals with different genres & picks pertinent issues & extracts fantastic performances from artists. I trust this film will win as much acclaim & awards as it will get rewards. Hearty Congratulations to @DirKrish #PanjaVaisshnavTej @Rakulpreet @mmkeeravaani & entire team of @FirstFrame_Ent for this excellent piece of work. This will certainly be a milestone in your careers. God Bless you all!” posted Chiranjeevi on his official Twitter page.