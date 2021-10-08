Did KCR humiliate Errabelli in Assembly?

Telangana panchayat raj and rural development minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao is learnt to be very upset at his boss TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao ill-treating him Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

There was a debate on Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi schemes of TRS government in the Assembly.

Normally after the debates in the Assembly, ministers of respective departments give a reply to the debate.

Pattana Pragathi comes under KT Rama Rao being a minister for municipal administration and rural development minister while Palle Pragathi comes under Errabelli being a minister for panchayat raj and rural development.

CM KCR was present in the House throughout the debate.

But after the debate, he asked KTR to give reply on Pattana Pragathi.

After that, when the turn of Palle Pragathi came, Errabelli got ready to reply.

But CM got up and started giving reply to the debate.

He asked Errabelli to sit behind his back.

Errabelli is a senior politcian and a colleague of KCR when he was in TDP.

Errabelli is a six-time MLA from Warangal district. He was elected five times as MLA from TDP from 1994 till 2014. But in 2016, he defected to TRS and got elected as MLA from TRS in 2018.

KTR is very junior compared with Errabelli though he might be the son of KCR.

The CM has the privilege to intervene on any issue in Assembly and give answers on any department.

If CM was keen to give reply to debate on Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi, he could have give reply to both the subjects as a common debate for held for both the subjects.

But he allowed KTR to give a reply on Pattana Pragathi and did not allow Errabelli at the same time.

This ill-treatment led to debate among MLAs in Assembly from all the parties who said it’s a clear case of humiliation for a senior leader like Errabelli.

They opined that Errabelli joined TRS only for the sake of minister post but now paying the price as he is forced to accept humiliation and ill-treatment meted out by KCR.