Whole ‘Bhuma’ family being booked in Bowenpally kidnap

The Bowenpally kidnap case is taking more serious turns each passing day. One by one, almost all members of Bhuma Akhila Priya family are getting booked under one section or another. In the latest instance, an FIR is booked against her brother Jagat Vikhyat Reddy.

Already, the Hyderabad police have booked Akhila Priya’s husband Bhargava Ram and his relatives as well. The police kept a close watch at the Bhargava Ram parents’ house as well. There were allegations that Bhargava Ram and Jagat Vikhyat Reddy had directly participated in the kidnap incident.

Whatever be the objectives, the Telangana Government is tightening the noose around the Bhuma family which has emerged as a major strength for the TDP in Kurnool district. Akhila Priya has been denied bail and she is sent to Chanchalguda jail on 14 days judicial remand. Her sister Mounika Reddy is now leading their family followers and she is accusing top people in positions of power of running a conspiracy against their family.

Now, the Bhuma family is saying that they were targetted only to grab their Hafeezpet lands since they lost both their parents.

