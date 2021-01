Red has taken a very good opening in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 5.20 Cr. This is the second biggest opener for Ram Pothineni behind iSmart Shankar. Theatrical rights of the film are valued for 14 Cr.

Following is the complete area wise breakdown of the film.

Area Collections Nizam 1.94 Cr Ceeded 1.05 Cr UA 0.42 Cr Guntur 0.42 Cr Krishna 0.32 Cr East 0.36 Cr West 0.40 Cr Nellore 0.25 Cr Worldwide 5.16 Cr