CM Jagan launches ‘cow worship’ at Narasaraopet

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is all set to beat his rivals and the Hindu organisations in their own game. That is to take up devotional programmes to spread religious fervour. Today, the Chief Minister visited Narasaraopet Municipal Stadium where he took part in the ‘Gopuja’ programme.

The CM, his Ministers and MLAs have embarked on a state wide programme to do ‘cow worship’ programmes at over 2,679 temples. All this is being taken up under the auspices of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams and the AP Endowments Department.

The ruling YCP leaders say that it is their Chief Minister’s new call to all the devotees to worship the cow and realise its significance in the Indian way of life. The ISKCON organisers are actively participating in this new ‘Gopuja’ programmes of the Jagan Reddy regime.

As part of this campaign, the CM has himself directly entered the scene. Posters are pasted at all the temples on the ‘Gopuja’ details and the importance of ‘cow products’.

On the other hand, the political rivals and the Hindu organisations are holding campaigns for protection of the temples and idols.