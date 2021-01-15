Mahesh Babu – Gunasekhar’s Blockbuster Okkadu completes 18 years

Superstar Mahesh Babu – Gunasekhar’s Okkadu which released on January 15th, 2003 has completed 18 years by today. The film in its full run has managed to collect a worldwide distributor share of 21.70 Crores and emerge as a Blockbuster. It was the highest earner for the hero at that time and also the fourth-highest earner of all time.
Following is the complete area wise breakdown of the film.
|Area
|Collections
|Nizam
|7.85 Cr
|Ceeded
|3.80 Cr
|UA
|1.94 Cr
|Guntur
|1.67 Cr
|Krishna
|1.42 Cr
|East
|1.40 Cr
|West
|1.28 Cr
|Nellore
|0.85 Cr
|Rest
|1.50 Cr
|Worldwide
|21.70 Cr