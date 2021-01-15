Mahesh Babu – Gunasekhar’s Blockbuster Okkadu completes 18 years

By
ramakrishna
-
0

Superstar Mahesh Babu – Gunasekhar’s Okkadu which released on January 15th, 2003 has completed 18 years by today. The film in its full run has managed to collect a worldwide distributor share of 21.70 Crores and emerge as a Blockbuster. It was the highest earner for the hero at that time and also the fourth-highest earner of all time.

Following is the complete area wise breakdown of the film.

AreaCollections
Nizam7.85 Cr
Ceeded3.80 Cr
UA1.94 Cr
Guntur 1.67 Cr
Krishna1.42 Cr
East1.40 Cr
West 1.28 Cr
Nellore0.85 Cr
Rest 1.50 Cr
Worldwide21.70 Cr

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR