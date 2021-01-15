Critically acclaimed Logesh could not dare “Sukumar way”

When Master movie was announced in the communication of Logesh Kanagaraj and Vijay, expectations skyrocketed as Logesh recently gave a movie that is a blockbuster hit and yet critically acclaimed in the form of “Khaithi”. But once the movie is released it is clear that Logesh too joined that bandwagon of directors who don’t dare to do experiments when they have superstars at their helm.

The conundrum that the creative directors face:

There were many directors in the past who got the chance to direct top stars after giving a critically acclaimed and yet successful movie. The actual litmus test for the director starts after getting the chance because now the audience is keen to see whether the director chooses to make the movie in his style or he will subsume himself and make a regular mass movie that the fans of the hero habituated to see. Some directors dare to make the movies in their own style irrespective of who the star is. On the other hand, most of the directors prefer to make regular potboilers for the masses.

Sukumar way:

Sukumar is one director in recent times who made movies in his own style irrespective of the star casting. His movies with Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and Ram charan prove that he has enough courage to go slightly offbeat from the regular mainstream of Tollywood. His Rangasthalam movie not only created a sensation at the box office but also brought the real actor out of Ram Charan. Even when a mass hero like Jr NTR is at the helm, he preferred to make the movie in his style instead of giving in to make a movie of Jr NTR style.

Logesh disappointed his fans by making a regular Vijay movie

Logesh earned critical acclaim for his Kaithi movie as the movie has broken many formulas of regular commercial movies. When the movie is announced in the combination of Vijay and Logesh, and especially when it is revealed that Vijay Sethupathi is the main villain in the movie. But the movie ended up as one more regular Vijay movie with too many slow-motion scenes and elevation scenes that are the norm for any Vijay movie. Even Vijay Sethupathi role is also a usual villain role though the actor made it interesting with his impeccable performance. Finally, the movie ended up as “Strictly for fans (of both the leads)” movie.

Overall, it looks like Logesh doesn’t have the guts to make critically acclaimed movies with the superstars. Though there are some scenes in the movie that show Logesh’s attempts to strike a balance and find the middle way, the balance is heavily tilted towards the star hero and routine mass elements.

-Zuran (@CriticZuran)