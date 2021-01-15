Veerraju on twin missions of ‘Aakarsh and temples’

BJP AP President Somu Veerraju is carrying out multiple tasks at one go these days. He has led his partymen in an unforgettable fight at Ramatheertham where he swooned along with his party leaders recently. He has also announced an agitation to fight for the protection of the Hindu temples and idols.

Simultaneously, Veerraju has speeded up his ‘Operation Aakarsh’ to attract the outside leaders into the BJP fold. Needless to say, the BJP leader is knocking on the doors of every probable leader to win over and claim that as his trophy. But, the situation is quite different in AP. The outside leaders are not so much attracted to the BJP policies with regard to AP.

However, Veerraju has recently met with film actress Vani Viswanath. There were also rumours that she would soon join the BJP but it was not yet announced. Obviously, she might be thinking again and again to join the BJP considering its present plight in AP politics.

Veerraju is also meeting major Kapu leader in Godavari district who is Mudragada Padmanabham at Kirlampudi tomorrow. It is well known Mudragada is devoted to only is caste agenda which is something undigestible to a single religion party like the BJP. Also, rumours are afloat that Veerraju is meeting TDP leaders Kala Venkatrao and Padala Aruna. Having no choice, Venkatrao has already reiterated that he would not leave the TDP under any circumstances.

The BJP is trying to win over Venkatrao since he is removed from the TDP AP president post and Atchannaidu is brought in that place.