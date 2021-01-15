AP TDP leaders admit getting contacted by BJP

BJP has very high expectations as well as plans with respect to their political fortunes in Andhra Pradesh. They have started contacting leaders of the opposition party of the state. While some of the leaders announced that they denied offer from BJP, some others openly revealed their vacillation about leaving TDP or continuing in TDP. But both admitted getting contacted by BJP. Details as below.

Kala Venkat Rao, senior leader of TDP rubbished the ongoing rumours in social media about him changing the party and joining BJP. He admitted that he was contacted by Somu Veeraraju, who invited him into BJP. But, he added, that was almost 4 years ago and now he has no plans to ditch TDP. He told, in a rather filmy style, that he will continue in TDP till the end of his life.

On contrary, Padala Aruna, another TDP leader of North Andhra openly commented that she is not able to take decision on joining BJP. She told, she was getting good offer from BJP but she is not able to end her 33 year old relationship with TDP. Also, she added, TDP party is not giving her any opportunity despite being loyal to the party for more than 3 decades.

From the statements of TDP leaders, it is clear that, BJP has been trying to occupy the second place in the state by relegating TDP to the third, the same way it did to congress party in Telangana. But it seems, at this moment, it is not that easy for the saffron party to achieve the same. We need to wait and see whether BJP will be successful in pulling any TDP leaders into their fold or not.