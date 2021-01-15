13 TDP, 2 BJP leaders arrested in temple attacks: DGP

The AP Police have finally caught 15 persons in the temple attack cases. DGP Goutam Sawang has announced this formally at a press conference. There is no full clarity whether all these arrests pertained to the desecration of temples and idols or to the social media misinformation on temple attacks.

Whatever, the DGP has asserted that the Jagan Reddy regime would take all stringent steps to tackle the culprits. Of the 15 arrested persons, 13 belong to the TDP and two to the BJP. Four more TDP and two more BJP leaders were accused and steps were taken to arrest them.

Sawang has said that a lot of misinformation on social media took place with regard to the Antarvedi and the Rajahmundry temple incidents. The Special Investigation Team is continuing its investigation into the attacks on the temples. But, the DGP has not given full details of the status of their investigation. But he asserted that the officials were investigating the conspiracy angle behind the temple attacks.

This is the first time that the DGP named the TDP and the BJP leaders linking them with the temple attacks. Sawang said that these leaders were spreading untruths about the incidents. They were spreading about old incidents as if they had occurred very recently.

Sawang has also said that there seemed to be a conspiracy to destabilise the AP government.