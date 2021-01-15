Thellavarithe Guruvaram First Look: Pelli Koduku With Puzzled Face

Sri Simha Koduri’s second film under the direction of debutant Manikanth Gelli is titled as Thellavarithe Guruvaram. Wishing everyone happy Sankranthi, the team has come up with first look poster besides announcing to release it in March.

The first look poster sees Sri Simha Koduri as Pelli Koduku sitting in chair with puzzled face. This is contrasting role from what he played in Mathu Vadalara. Both the title and tge first look poster looks very interesting.

The filming is taking place at brisk pace as they plan to release it in summer. Simha will romance two heroines Chitra Shukla and Misha Narang in the film produced by Rajini Korrapati and Ravindra Benerjee Muppaneni.

Simha’s elder brother Kaala Bhairava is the music director for the film.