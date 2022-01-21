Who’s the item girl in Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger?

The trend of item numbers is back in Telugu cinema and Samantha’s special song in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa is a smashing hit. The latest update is that sensational director Puri Jagannadh planned a peppy item number in his next film titled Liger. Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey are the lead actors in this boxing drama. Puri started his hunt for a star actress to shake leg with Vijay in the special number.

Puri is keen to rope in a top actress who has never been seen in an item number. A couple of Bollywood actresses too are considered as Liger is a pan-Indian attempt. The song will be shot in a special set soon and the rest of the shoot of Liger came to an end. The film is announced for August 2022 release and is jointly bankrolled by Puri Connects and Dharma Productions. The teaser received a top-class response from the audience.