Severely cash-strapped Andhra Pradesh Government is in for another embarrassment with the retired civil servants, drawing pensions from AP government’s account, getting agitated over the delay in their pension disbursal. With the state government giving top priority to paying welfare pensions and other schemes such as Amma Vodi and Navaratnalu, the payment of pensions is taking a backseat.

The former civil servants have reportedly decided to take the issue to the notice of the Central Government, which is already tightening the screws on the State government for its profligate spending. They will soon lodge a complaint and ask the centre to pay their pensions directly bypassing the State Government. They are upset that the State Government is diverting this amount for its welfare schemes. The pensions of the IAS officers are being paid much later.

If the retired IAS and IPS officers do this, it will be a huge embarrassment for the Jagan government. The Jagan Government is unable to pay for the welfare schemes to the people. Continuing with these schemes is proving to be a huge burden. Even the salaries of the government employees and other pensioners are being delayed. The former civil servants took a serious view and have reportedly decided to take up the matter with the Central Government.

If this happens, the credibility of the state government would be seriously damaged, sources say. The officials of the state government are said to be lobbying hard with these former officials not to resort to the extreme step. Let’s wait and watch how things unfold.