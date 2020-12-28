Why BJP hates to talk about AP’s Special Status?

BJP AP President Somu Veerraju talks with a lot of confidence about their party coming to power in Andhra Pradesh in 2024. He says their party has a track record of making impossible possible in different states in the country. Veerraju says with greater confidence that it is only under the BJP that AP can have a bright future with expected development. But for reasons unknown, he gets angry and agitated at the very mention of Special Category Status.

So, Veerraju lost no time to hit back when TDP leader Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary made just a light hearted comment against the BJP and the YCP. Chowdary just said that Veerraju’s statement on Special Status and the YCP stand were creating confusion among the people. The BJP leader became very angry at this and made a counter statement against the TDP.

Veerraju straightaway attacked Chandrababu Naidu, saying that it was Naidu who agreed for a special package in place of the Special Category Status. Veerraju did not stop at that. He went on to say that Chandrababu Naidu accepted a ‘midnight package’ and thus became the reason for AP losing the Special Category Status.

Veerraju further told Butchaiah Chowdary that it was a fact that the Central funds that came under the ‘midnight package’ were shared between the TDP leaders. That did not help the people of the State in any way.

One thing that Veerraju and other leaders were forgetting was that the Special Category Status was a promise that was made on the floor of the Parliament at the time of passing the AP Reorganisation Act. Now, the BJP AP was suppressing all talk about Special Status but yet was aspiring to come to power in the State in 2024 polls.