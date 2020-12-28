Adivi Sesh lands into legal trouble

A series of hits kept Adivi Sesh in the list of the most wanted young actors of Telugu cinema. The actor is shooting for Major and he has interesting projects like Goodachari 2 and HIT 2 lined up. The actor is yet to complete the shoot of his long-delayed film 2 States. The film is 90 percent complete and is kept on hold due to various reasons. The film’s producer MLV Satyanarayana is in plans to complete the project at the earliest and release it. Rajasekhar’s daughter Shivani is the leading lady in 2 States.

Adivi Sesh promised to return back the remuneration to the producer instead of completing the pending portions of the movie. He even promised to do one more film for the producer which never happened. The issue landed in the court and Adivi Sesh has been asked to complete the shoot for 2 States at the earliest. Adivi Sesh has to acquire a No Objection Certificate from the producer of 2 States before releasing his future projects. If the actor fails to resolve the issue at the earliest, his future projects would land in legal trouble.