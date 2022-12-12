Why CID mum on Sankalpa Siddi scam, asks Pattabhi

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesperson, Kommareddy Pattabhiram, on Monday asked as to why the Crime Investigation Department (CID) is keeping silent on the notorious scandal involving Sankalpa Siddhi organisation despite receiving enough evidence.

Talking to media persons at the party headquarters, Pattabhiram said that the massive scandal created a sensation besides Andhra Pradesh, in Karnataka and Telangana. It appears that the CID wing is deliberately neglecting the scam under the directions of some top person and is trying to safeguard someone, Pattabhiram remarked.

The management of Sankalpa Siddhi cheated the public by making false promises of getting large scale profits if they grow red sanders trees or invest in real estate ventures. There were already media reports on the involvement of the close associates of YSRCP leader, Vallabhaneni Vamsi and Kodali Naani, he stated.

When the Sankalpa Siddhi management representatives were presented before the media by Vijayawada Police Commissioner, Kranthi Rana Tata, after they were arrested, they said that the complaints were first made to the CID much before the police came to know about the scam, Pattabhiram said. The Police Commissioner too said that the complaints on the scandal were made available to the CID before the police came to know about it and even said that he was not aware of the progress on the complaints, the TDP leader said.

Pattabhiram asked as to why the CID did not investigate the case despite receiving the complaints on the scandal much before the police received the complaints. Is the CID boss, or its officials not finding time to probe the case, he asked and said that he raised this issue earlier too.

Had the CID investigated the scam on time the people would not have suffered so much losses, Pattabhiram said, adding that the CID is busy harassing innocent people and filing false cases. The primary responsibility of the CID is to control the crime and see to it that no scandals take place, he observed.