Why CM or YCP MLAs did not condole Kathi Mahesh death: Manda Krishna

Controversial film Katti Mahesh’s Death also has become controversial now. Dalit leader Manda Krishna found fault with Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan and YSRCP MLAs for not condoling his death. It seems Mahesh family members are also of the same opinion. Details as follows.

Manda Krishna, who also hails from the same community as Kathi Mahesh, demanded an enquiry into Kathi Mahesh death. AP government obliged his demand and ordered a police inquiry. Police questioned the driver and found that Kathi Mahesh also was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident but it was not properly tied. The driver also revealed that Kathi Mahesh was sleeping at the time of the accident. With this, police came to the conclusion that the reason for the severe injuries for Mahesh is not wearing a seatbelt in the proper way.

Meanwhile, Manda Krishna stated that YSRCP leaders or CM did not express any condolence on Mahesh’s death. He reminded that no YSRCP MLAs or leaders attend his funeral. It is known news that Kathi Mahesh strongly supported YSRCP right from the beginning. It looks like even his family members are also of the opinion that YSRCP has used him for their own political benefit but none from the party attended his funeral. Party leaders did not even tweet expressing solidarity with the family.

We need to wait and see how YSRCP responds to Manda Krishna’s statements.