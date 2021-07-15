RRR Making: SS Rajamouli promises a Feast

SS Rajamouli is the country’s best director and his next film is RRR. Two Tollywood Superstars NTR, Ram Charan are playing the lead roles as Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju respectively. The makers of the film released a making video ‘Roar of RRR’ which unveils what is on board for the film. RRR is expected to be a visual feast and high on action. NTR and Ram Charan are joining hands for the biggest motion picture of the country hints the making video.

Rajamouli has a lavish big picture about the Indian independence though the story is fictional. RRR is a revolt of the Indians against the British. Most of the film is shot in lavish sets and thousands worked on a regular basis behind the screen for the film. The making video lives up to the expectations and Rajamouli promises a real action feast for the Indian film lovers from October 13th. The makers once again revealed that the film will arrive on time. The glimpses of Ram Charan and NTR from the sets will offer goosebumps for their fans. Keeravani’s background score for the making video is too good as always. ‘Roar of RRR’ is a pure delight to watch about the hard work of the team.