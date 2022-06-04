Why did Brahmanandam miss F3?

F3 is the sequel for F2 and the film had a bunch of top-rated actors and comedians. The film’s director Anil Ravipudi tried hard to rope in veteran comedian Brahmanandam for a crucial role but he missed the opportunity. Brahmanandam underwent heart surgery right before the pandemic and has been quite selective with films. Anil narrated a crucial role for Brahmanandam but the veteran comedian was hesitant to participate in the shoot during the second wave of pandemic.

He was not ready to work during the pandemic time and stayed away from shoot. Anil Ravipudi penned one more role for Brahmanandam but it did not work due to various reasons. Brahmanandam thanked Anil Ravipudi for his affection towards him. He shot for an interview with the team of F3 during which he shared the news. The interview was loaded with fun. Brahmanandam played an important role in Krishna Vamsi’s upcoming movie Rangamarthanda which will release soon.