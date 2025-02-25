x
Why did Ranveer Allahbadia appear on Samay Raina’s Show?

Published on February 25, 2025 by swathy

image
image
image
Why did Ranveer Allahbadia appear on Samay Raina’s Show?

Ranveer Allahbadia, a YouTuber and podcaster, was questioned for about two hours on Monday by Maharashtra Cyber officials because of offensive comments he made on comedian Samay Raina’s show, ‘India’s Got Latent’. Sources say he told the investigating officer that he made a mistake and appeared on the YouTube show because Mr. Raina is his friend. The 31-year-old also said he didn’t get paid for being on the show. According to sources, Mr. Allahbadia, who went to the cyber office in Navi Mumbai after missing earlier requests from the agency, explained that YouTubers are friends and often appear on each other’s shows.

Mr. Allahbadia, also known as “BeerBiceps” online, landed into a controversy with his comments about parents and sex on ‘India’s Got Latent’. Other creators like Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Mukhija, known as “The Rebel Kid” on Instagram, were also on the show. Earlier this month, Mr Allahbadia asked a contestant: “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?” He stated in a video that his remark was not only wrong but also not humorous, admitting he’s not good at comedy, and apologized.

Due to the comment, several lawsuits were made against him. The Supreme Court recently gave Ranveer Allahbadia temporary protection from being arrested but called his comments as Vulgar. The court also stated he had an “obscene mind” that embarrassed the community. The court instructed Allahbadia to help with the current investigations and turn in his passport to the Thane police so he can’t leave the country without getting approval. The Maharashtra cyber cell has called in more than 50 individuals associated with the program, including invitees, panelists, online personalities, and comics. Samay Raina, who has since deleted all episodes of the show from YouTube, has also been asked to present himself to the cyber cell as soon as possible.

image
image
image
image
image
