Why did TRS not celebrate anniversary of KCR’s swearing-in?

Has just a single defeat sapped out all the ebullience and energy in the TRS? Has Huzurabad outcome left the TRS clueless and confused. Otherwise, how can a political party in power ignore the anniversary of the swearing in of its own Chief Minister? Why were there no celebrations anywhere in Telangana on KCR’s ascension to the CM’s post?

KCR became the chief minister of the state of Telangana for the second time on December 13, 2018. He rode back to power on a massive wave of public support. He has won over a hundred seats, reducing the Congress to a handful of seats. The BJP was reduced to just one seat. Seven of the other MLAs who had won were from the MIM, which was an ally of the TRS.

Naturally, this is an occasion for celebration for the TRS. But, the party did not celebrate the event in any manner – quite unusual for a party in power. CM KCR himself is busy touring Tamil Nadu and is praying at various temples along with him close family members. His son KTR too is accompanying him. Thus, both the party chief and the working president of the party are away on a personal tour. The party machinery down to the lowest level has no instruction from the top leadership. As a result, there are no celebrations.

The party is also not talking about the massive public meeting that it has planned in Warangal. KCR himself had held several review meetings on the issue. The venue was finalized and the arrangements were on. But, citing the election code for the MLCs, the party has put off the meeting. No one in the party knows when the meeting would be held.