KCR-Stalin Meet: No politics, only courtesy call?

Telangana CM’s publicity machinery has gone on an overdrive to project the proposed meeting of KCR with his Tamil Nadu counterpart on Tuesday evening. The inspired leaks say that this meeting is part of the efforts aimed at getting closer to the UPA. The leaks also said that KCR is planning to form a third front of regional parties with a pro-Congress tilt.

The idea, according to political analysts, is to create an impression of the TRS moving away from the BJP –led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). This is aimed to build an anti-BjP mood in the state at a time when the BJP is on the offensive. However, the BJP has been saying that KCR was trying to project his personal temple tour as a politically important one.

But, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s office has categorically said that the meeting was a mere courtesy call and that politics would not figure during the meeting. The CM office has clearly said that there would be no discussion about the third front. This has poured water on the publicity plans of the TRS acolytes.

Stalin is now in no mood to leave the Congress in the lurch and form a third front. Sources say that Stalin sees no extra benefit for the DMK if it joins the third front. He feels that the front would be dominated by Trinamool Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party of Sharad Pawar. Hence, there is no use for him.