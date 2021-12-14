Ruckus at Allu Arjun Fans Meet

A heap of fans rushed to Hyderabad’s N Convention after they heard the news about a photoshoot with their favorite actor. But with Allu Arjun never turning up for the event, the angry mob pelted stones on the Convention Centre and the cops had to enter the scene to control the situation. Some of the fans got injured because of the lathi charge. Some of the fans even visited the office of Geetha Arts in huge numbers and the team of Allu Arjun clarified that it was a fake news.

Soon, Allu Arjun issued a statement about the same. “I got to know about the unfortunate incident of my fans getting injured at a fan meet event today. My team is personally monitoring the situation and keeping me updated. Henceforth, I will take a lot of care to ensure that such incidents don’t happen again. Your love and admiration is my biggest asset and I am never going to take them for granted” told Allu Arjun. On the other side, a case has been filed in Jubilee Hills Police Station against Mythri Movie Makers, the production house of Pushpa for allowing a huge number of fans than permitted for the pre-release event.