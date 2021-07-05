Why has this hyper-active MP suddenly fallen silent?

He was considered the luckiest politician around. His first ever political foray turned out to be a huge hit. He entered politics, got the ticket and won the election as the Lok Sabha member. Everyone said he was the luckiest. But for the past year and a half, this MP has been unusually silent. He is not issuing any statement and is not seen in any official outing.

We are talking about Kurnool MP Dr Sanjeev Kumar, the doctor, who joined politics. Though he was always in the sidelines of politics, he entered the electoral fray for the first time in 2019 only. Prior to that, he had worked for his personal friend and YSRCP candidate Butta Renuka in 2014. Renuka did win the election, but in the later developments, she joined the TDP. Though she returned to the YSRCP ahead of the 2019 elections, the YSRCP gave party ticket to Sanjeev Kumar. Sanjeev won a landslide riding on YS Jagan wave in AP.

Soon after becoming an MP, he was quite active. He was seen everywhere and developed an interface with the voters. However, within a year, he fell strangely silent. He has stopped holding meetings and interacting with the people. He began being seen only when some VIP visited Kurnool. Sources say he became more focused on his medical practice and the affairs of his nursing home. Some say that he of late is advising his friends to focus on their businesses and then only enter politics. He is said to be inaccessible to some MLAs.

Some insiders say Dr Sanjeev Kumar became inactive after YS Jagan told him to go slow and not offend the MLAs. Some MLAs are obviously unhappy with his activism and hence Jagan told him to go slow. Since then Dr Sanjeev Kumar began to go too slow. Some do say that there were many Corona cases in his family and that it has slowed him down a bit. They say the doctor will bounce back into action soon.