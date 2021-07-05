Why those in and out of Jagan cabinet are tensed up?

With the two-and-a-half year deadline that AP CM YS Jagan has set for evaluating the performance of the members of his cabinet nearing, there is heightened political activity in the ruling YSRCP. Jagan had said at the time of the swearing-in in 2019 that the term of the ministers is only for two-and-a-half years. After that their performance would be evaluated and the laggards would be replaced. So, those in power are trying to ensure that they are not in the danger zone. Those who are out of it are trying to impress YS Jagan so that he lets them in.

YSRCP sources say that leaders like RK Roja, Karumuri Nageswara Rao, Ambati Rambabu, Samineni Udayabhanu, Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, Jogi Ramesh, Dadisetti Raja, Parthasarathy and Anam Ramanarayana Reddy are trying hard to make it to the cabinet. They have been denied berths in the cabinet due to social equation. This time too, Jagan is likely to follow the social equation and ensure that all the social groups are satisfied in the cabinet rejig.

At the same time, two more leaders are moving heaven and earth to enter the cabinet. One is Speaker Tammineni Sitaram. He has time and again said that he wants to retire from active politics after enjoying another stint as a minister. The second politician is YV Subba Reddy, who is just out of the TTD executive board. He too is desperately seeking a ministry lest his cadre in Prakasam district slip from his hands.

All these are giving jitters to those who are already in the ministry and are completing the two-and-a-half-year term. Some of them have failed to keep in touch with their respective assembly and caste constituencies. Some have been identified as under-performers. They could be shown the door, according to the party sources. Thus those who are in the cabinet and those outside it are spending sleepless nights. Who is having the soundest of sleep? YS Jagan of course.