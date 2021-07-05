Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut made some interesting comments regarding the BJP and Shiva Sena relationship and told, it is like that of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. He made these comments while reacting to BJP leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis’s comments. Details as follows.

Shiva Sena and BJP relationship till date.

Shiva Sena was an all weather ally for BJP till 2019, the year in which Thackeray broke the decades old bond to join hands with Sharad Pawar. The reason for breaking up the alliance was the question of who would be taking up the CM chair. Uddhav Thackeray felt at that time that BJP was trying to reduce their party’s prominence and confine them to secondary role in politics.

After breaking up with BJP, Shiva Sena joined hands with Sharad Pawar and Congress and he was allowed to take the CM post. However, reportedly, he is now vexed with Sharad Pawar style of politics where he is playing the role of super CM. CM Thackeray was also irked with the frequent irresponsible comments made by Congress ministers. In this backdrop, Shivasena leaders as well as Thackeray himself started coming in touch with BJP again. He met Modi in June.

Now, as per the grapevine, in a month or two, Shiva Sena will come back to BJP fold as Modi has assured Thackeray of retaining CM post.

BJP leader Fadnavis comments gone viral:

Former chief minister and present opposition leader Fadnavis made some interesting comments on the relationship between the two parties. On Sunday, Devendra Fadnavis, the former CM, made interesting comments and said, “There are no ifs and buts in politics. There might be some differences with Shiv Sena but we are not enemies”. He made these comments while answering to a question on the possibilities of BJP and Shiv Sena joining hands again. He added, appropriate decisions will be taken at appropriate time.

Shiva Sena MP compares their relation with Aamir and Kiran Rao.

It is known news that Amir Khan and Kiran Rao recently announced their divorce but said that they will remain friends and also take care of their son together.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut compared the relationship between the two parties with that of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. He said, “We are not India-Pakistan. Our relation is also like that of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. Our political ways are different but the friendship will remain intact,” said Sanjay Raut. He is Rajya Sabha MP representing Maharashtra from Shiva Sena party.

We need to wait and see whether BJP and Shiva Sena will join hands again soon