Why I call Jagan ‘murkhapu Reddy’? Lokesh explains

TDP MLC Nara Lokesh strongly objected to CM Jaganmohan Reddy not positively responding to his 48-hour deadline for cancelling the 10th class examinations. The CM is looking after only his comfort and safety by hiding in his Tadepalli residence without coming out to look at the problems of the people. He is holding review meetings there, calling all officers there himself and maintaining a huge Covid preventive distance between them.

Lokesh said that the Chief Minister is not realising how it would not be possible to accommodate even 6 students in a single room to write the exams by maintaining 6 ft safe distance. The WHO guidelines clearly mentioned the need for a safe distance. The Tadepalli CM was not realising that the examination centres were going to be the super spreaders of the virus. Over 80 lakh students, parents, teachers, auto and bus drivers would be exposed to the dreaded virus because of the Government’s adamant decision.

Mr. Lokesh further explained why he has been calling this Chief Minister a ‘murkhapu Reddy’ (adamant Reddy). All other States have either cancelled or postponed the examinations but the AP CM was different. Now, he was more adamant than ever on conducting the exams just because ‘Nara Lokesh’ has started the movement for the safety of the students. What this CM wants is only his personal prestige and political vendetta but not the safety and security of the children. The TDP would not keep silent and it would hold another ‘digital town hall’ to decide whether to start a legal battle against the Jagan regime or not.