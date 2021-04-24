Andhra Guv, CM greet new CJI Justice Ramana

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday congratulated Justice N.V. Ramana on becoming the new Chief Justice of India (CJI).

“Congratulations to Justice N.V. Ramana on being sworn in as the Chief Justice of India,” said Reddy.

Similarly, Harichandan also greeted the newly-appointed CJI.

“I along with the people of Andhra Pradesh extend my congratulations and hearty felicitations to Justice Ramana who has been sworn in as the 48th CJI,” said Harichandan.

He also prayed to Lord Jagannath and Venkateshwara to shower their blessings on Ramana and enhance the judiciary’s honour and dignity.

Ramana hails from Ponnavaram village in the state’s Krishna district.