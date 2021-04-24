KCR announces free corona vaccine for all in Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to administer vaccination to entire population in the state irrespective of age limit free of cost.

He said that in Telangana in addition to state own population, including those who came from different states and working in different sectors, there are about 4 crores of population and among them 35 lakhs have already been vaccinated. The rest would be vaccinated free of cost said the CM.

The CM said it would cost more than Rs 2500 crores to vaccinate everyone, and taking in to consideration the importance of lives of people, this amount is worth spending. KCR issued instructions to this effect to the Chief Secretary of the state and officers of Medical and Health department. Accordingly, CM instructed that necessary steps to be initiated to administer vaccination to all.

CM further said that already Bharath Biotech is producing vaccine and in addition to it several institutions including Reddy Labs are coming forward to produce vaccine and hence there will be no dearth for vaccination. In a couple of days after undergoing necessary medical tests and after completely recovering he would hold a high-level review meeting with concerned officials and follow it with personal monitoring of vaccination program said the Chief Minister.

In addition to vaccination program, said the CM, that necessary steps would be taken to see that there is no shortage of Remdesivir as well as other medicines required for corona and also oxygen. CM assured that the Government would go all out to protect people from corona and there is no need to become panicky.