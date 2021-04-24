KCR wishes Justice Ramana

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao has extended his warm greetings to the newly sworn-in Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana. KCR has given his best wishes to the 48th CJI. He said Justice Ramana’s long experience in jurisprudence would be of great help to the country. KCR has further expressed his strong feeling that Justice Ramana’s term would continue in a wonderful, glowing manner.

It is well known that KCR’s political strategies would go beyond all calculations by experts and observers. The Telangana CM has long been like an elder brother and well wisher of AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy. It is no secret that the AP CM has no good relations with the new CJI.

Though a Telugu judge became the CJI, the AP Chief Minister or his office could not come out openly to extend their wishes till now. Even the YCP MPs including Vijay Sai Reddy did not utter a single word of praise for Justice Ramana so far. There are enough indications that the cold war between the CJI and the AP CM would continue till the end of his term next year.

Doubtless to say, more fireworks are expected in the coming days. Any adverse order from the CBI court against the AP CM is sure to trigger angry comments against the CJI from some sections of social media.