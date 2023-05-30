Why is Agent Digital Release Pushed?

Akhil Akkineni tested his luck with Agent which happens to be the costliest attempt in his career. Sony Liv acquired the digital rights of the film for a record price and the film was scheduled to premiere in May. But the digital release is pushed and this is irritating Akhil’s fans. Surendar Reddy and his team have taken time to edit the final version. Some of the episodes that are chopped for the theatrical release are added in the digital version.

But the delay in the digital release will bring off the interest among the audience. The film is already declared as a dud and there would be a limited audience to watch the film in the digital space. Sony Liv will make an official announcement about the OTT release date soon and Agent is expected to premiere in the month of June. Agent is directed by Surendar Reddy and is produced by AK Entertainment. Akhil will announce and he will kick-start the shoot of his next film in August.