Another Major deal for Jio Cinema

After the major deal with Warners Bros Discovery, Jio Cinema and Viacom18 streaming service together signed a multi-year deal with global media and entertainment company NBCU Universal. The content from Universal Television, UCP, Universal international studies, Universal Pictures, Sky Studios, Bravo and many more portfolios are included in the deal. Currently, Jio has a premium membership plan for Rs 999/- for a year, which is really worth after Jio Cinema added a lot of content to the streaming platform.

The deal is going to boost the Jio Cinema users for NBCU’s renowned content. Now Jio will have the premium content of Hollywood. In addition to free sports streaming, Jio has now got significant content from the streaming platforms. Jio Cinema is slowly moulding itself to be the biggest OTT streaming platform by crossing Netflix and Amazon Prime with huge content.