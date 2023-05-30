NTR to juggle between two Biggies

Young Tiger NTR took a break after RRR and he took a long time to kick-start the shoot of Koratala Siva’s Devara. The actor surprised the nation after he has been roped in for one of the lead roles in War 2, the biggest actioner that also has Hrithik Roshan in the other lead role. The shoot of the film starts next year once Hrithik and NTR are done with their current projects. NTR also signed a massive actioner in the direction of Prashanth Neel. The shoot of the film too will start next year.

NTR signed Prashanth Neel’s film even before he heard the script of War 2. But the Bollywood project has changed his plans. NTR has to allocate dates for both these bigges next year and complete as per the schedules. NTR is also expecting both these films to release in 2025. Prashanth Neel will work on the script of NTR’s film after the release of Salaar. Siddharth Anand who is working on Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter will kick-start the work of War 2 next year. NTR will have a packed 2024.